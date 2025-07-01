Lease Hike Leaves Hyderabad Mosque's Future In Uncertainty

Hyderabad:A steep hike in lease charges by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board has left worshippers at a nearly century-old mosque in Risala Bazaar facing uncertainty. The land, which has housed the mosque for over 90 years, has traditionally been held on lease, but community members say the recent increase makes it financially unsustainable to continue.

The mosque serves residents of Ward No. 8 in Bolaram. “This mosque has been here for generations. We’ve always paid lease amounts, but the new rate is beyond what our small community can manage,” said Shabbir Ahmed, a local resident who has been praying there for decades now.

The revised lease amount, which residents say was raised without adequate public discussion, has sparked concern that the property could be repossessed. “Such a sudden, huge hike is neither fair nor feasible,” said another resident, adding that many families who use the mosque come from modest backgrounds.

Community members submitted a written plea to the authorities on Monday, urging a review of the decision and warning of possible disruption to religious practice if the issue remains unresolved.

Legal experts say lease revisions on long-standing religious institutions need to be handled with transparency and sensitivity. “Places of worship are not commercial spaces. They carry emotional and communal significance that should be considered when revising terms,” said Mahender B.J., a city-based legal advocate and resident.

Locals are now awaiting a response from the SCB, hoping for either a rollback or a rationalised revision.