Learn to Read helps govt school students with English

WARANGAL: A new educational initiative, ‘Learn to Read,’ introduced in government primary schools by panchayat raj minister Seethakka and district collector T.S. Divakar, is helping tribal students develop English language skills. The programme, launched in collaboration with the Disha Foundation, has already shown remarkable success in the district.

The initiative, which began its first pA new educational initiative, ‘Learn to Read,’ introduced in government primary schools by panchayat raj minister Seethakka and district collector T.S. Divakar, is helping tribal students develop English language skills.hase in 50 primary schools, aims to teach tribal children English within 80 days using an innovative, activity-oriented approach. Traditional textbook methods have been set aside in favour of interactive techniques such as role plays, workbook activities, and other engaging exercises. These methods have resulted in high student participation and a noticeable improvement in English proficiency.

Collector Divakar explained to Deccan Chronicle that Mulugu, known for its large tribal population, has long faced educational challenges. “Many students here are first-generation learners without the benefit of guidance from educated family members. The ‘Learn to Read’ programme, with support from the Disha Foundation, offers a targeted and effective approach that is already yielding positive results,” he said.

Panchayat raj minister Seethakka expressed optimism about the programme’s potential. “Since we began the ‘Learn to Read’ programme last December, we have seen children confidently engaging in English activities. In schools such as Govindaraopet Manal Chalvai and Kondaparthy village, students are not only self-introducing and discussing topics in English but also singing songs in the language,” she noted.

Local CSR partners visiting the schools were impressed by the progress of the students, which has prompted the expansion of the programme to an additional 50 schools. The district administration now plans to cover all primary schools in Mulugu, aiming to enhance the language skills and self-confidence of every tribal student in the region.

Sectoral officer of the education department, Arsham Raju, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the initiative. “With the support of the district administration, CSR partners, and the local community, the ‘Learn to Read’ programme is set to transform the educational landscape in Mulugu and empower future generations of tribal students,” he said.