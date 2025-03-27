Learn and adapt new-age technology to stay in the race: Experts tells students

Hyderabad:The world is heading into an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive efficiency and innovation, reducing human effort in ways never witnessed before.

At a two-day workshop on “IoT with Machine Learning” held as part of Spoorthi 2025, experts urged students to embrace these emerging technologies to solve complex societal challenges.



The workshop, under the aegis of the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) department at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), began on Wednesday. Around 400 students from various engineering colleges in Hyderabad are participating in the inspirational sessions.



Experts like Bharath Needikonda, Khaja Mohammad, and Srinivas, emphasised that IoT, machine learning, and AI are no longer futuristic concepts but essential tools that could revolutionise industries and everyday life.



“The world is moving towards automation. Tasks that once needed hundreds of people can now be managed by just one individual, thanks to AI and IoT,” said Needikonda.



“From healthcare and smart cities to manufacturing and education, these technologies are creating a future where human effort is minimised, and efficiency is maximised,” he maintained.



The experts urged students to think beyond traditional engineering applications and focus on developing AI-powered solutions for real-world problems. They spoke about how AI could help tackle issues that have persisted for years, such as traffic management, energy conservation, and public safety.



With technology evolving rapidly, staying updated is no longer a choice but a necessity, they advised.

“In this competitive world, students who fail to learn, adapt, and apply new-age technologies will struggle,” Mohammad said.

The workshop also stressed the importance of responsible AI development, urging students to ensure that these tools are used ethically and for the greater good.