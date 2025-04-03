Leaking water pipeline troubles Musheerabad

Hyderabad: A broken water pipeline near Musheerabad, situated between the Government Primary School and Government High School, has been causing significant disruption in the area. The pipeline, which carries the advertisement that touts the water as “precious” by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB), has been leaking continuously for over a year, flooding the streets and impeding traffic flow.

Residents, school staff and patients at the nearby Government Urban Health Centre have lodged numerous complaints, yet the problem remains unresolved. This issue is particularly alarming given a similar incident in April 2009 in Bholakpur, Musheerabad, where the accidental crossing of a sewer line and drinking water pipeline resulted in water contamination and the loss of 10 lives.

Bhagyalakshmi, a staff member at the health centre, expressed her frustration: "There have been numerous complaints from our side as well as from the school staff, but nothing has changed. The water leakage has persisted for over a year and has been causing significant difficulties for patients." She further questioned, "How can we promote water conservation when such a vast amount of drinking water is wasted right in the middle of our city?"

A resident Irshad Hussain added, "This overflowing water is not only causing traffic congestion but also making vehicles skid, which is extremely dangerous. We have alerted the concerned authorities several times, yet they only promise to fix it soon without any concrete action.”

When Deccan Chronicle contacted G. Rama Krishna, general manager of operations and maintenance at the HMWS&SB, he acknowledged the problem. "The pipeline in the circle 2 area is old and has been subject to constant repairs, but we are struggling to completely stop the leakage due to deteriorating sockets and fittings. However, we are making progress—90 percent of the new pipeline installation from Sagarlal Hospital to Chilkalguda is complete, and we expect the remaining work to be finished within a week," he explained.