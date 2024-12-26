Leaders who didn’t act for 10 years speaking now: Warangal MLA

Warangal: Congress MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy criticised BRS and BJP leaders for neglecting infrastructure and development in Warangal West over the past decade. Speaking at the Greater Warangal Press Club on Thursday, Reddy emphasised that despite 10 years of governance by both parties at state and Central levels, significant progress was absent.

During the event, Reddy laid the foundation stone for a compound wall at the Press Club and awarded prizes to journalists from a sports meet. Present were Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, DCC President Errabelli Swarna, and other local leaders.

Reddy accused the BRS and BJP of prioritising political gains over essential development, stating, "It is shameful for these leaders to talk about progress now after a decade of inaction." He highlighted that only the Congress government had brought noticeable development to the area.

Addressing economic issues, Reddy attributed the state's current financial crisis to the debts accumulated by the previous BRS administration. He assured that the Congress-led government is actively working to improve the economy and fulfil all welfare promises made to the people.

Reddy also pointed out the lack of response from BRS and BJP despite Asha workers and other citizens submitting memoranda for better salaries and facilities. He reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to transparency and the welfare of Warangal West residents.