Leaders Pay Tributes to P.V. Narasimha Rao on 104th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, and leaders across party lines paid glowing tributes to former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary on Saturday.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi described Rao as a visionary statesman whose leadership came at a critical juncture in India’s development. “India is grateful to him for his effective leadership during a crucial phase of its development trajectory. His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are widely admired,” he noted.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy offered floral tributes at Rao’s portrait at his Jubilee Hills residence and lauded the late leader as a multifaceted personality, a polyglot, prolific writer and the chief architect of India’s economic liberalisation. Revanth said Rao's transformative leadership helped steer India into a modern era of growth and global integration. “The country is forever indebted to the remarkable service of P.V. Narasimha Rao,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several ministers visited PV Gyan Bhoomi, Rao’s memorial at PV Marg (Necklace Road) and paid homage.

BJP leaders, including Dr K. Laxman, former MLC N. Ramchander Rao, and Rao’s grandson and party spokesperson N.V. Subhash, also paid floral tributes. They said that it was the NDA government under Modi that conferred the Bharat Ratna on Rao, recognising his contribution to the nation.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, in a post on X, hailed Rao as a reformist, poet, and statesman who shaped India’s economic direction. He recalled how the previous BRS government honoured Rao by naming the state’s veterinary university and Necklace Road after him.

Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) offered tributes, praising Rao’s deep empathy for the poor and his role in shaping inclusive reforms. “He was not only a polyglot but someone who deeply understood the struggles of ordinary Indians,” she said.