Leaders Of General Category Bargaining For Seats Reserved For Women

Adilabad:Leaders, especially from the general category who did not benefit from reservations, are bargaining for seats for their family members to field them in general seats. Such seats are rare in MPTC and ZPTC in the Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Proposals from general category leaders are pouring in before the TPCC, seeking a chance to field their family members in ZPTC seats reserved for women, general -- eyeing ZP chairman post reserved for general women.



A senior leader of BRS of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district said many leaders of the general category were disappointed as very few seats have been reserved for the general category in the elections for local bodies. Now they are looking for other ways to retain their influence in local politics.



With the implementation of an overall 50 per cent quota for women and 42 per cent for BCs, the men in the general category have little opportunity to contest as ZPTCs in their areas. Now, leaders of the general category are seeking to field their women family members in the seats reserved for women (general).



The leaders of the general category are facing a problem in selecting a seat in other assembly constituencies within the district since seats are not reserved in the general category in their respective assembly constituencies.



Such leaders are bargaining with senior leaders, offering to bear the expenditure of the party candidates if they give the general seats for their family members, as also the ZP chairman post.



Only two ZPTCs out of 20 are reserved general in the Adilabad district. They are the Gadiguda ZPTC seat reserved general and Indravelli reserved for general women. Both these constituencies predominantly comprise the tribal population.

A 27 per cent quota was implemented for SCs and STs as per the 2011 population census, while 42 per cent going for OCs. A many as 8 ZPTC seats each are reserved for STs and BCs and two each for SCs and general, in the Adilabad district.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, only one seat -- Sirpur (U) -- is reserved general out of the total 15 ZPTC. Of the only three ZTPCs out of the total 16, Bheemini and Kotapalli are reserved general while Luxettipet is reserved general women in Mancheriral district



In Nirmal, eight ZPTC seats are reserved for BCs and 3 each for SCs and STs. Four are reserved general out of the total 18 ZPTCs. Among the four general, Kubheer and Mamada were reserved general while Dilwarpur and Pembi were reserved general women.



A Congress leader from the general category of Adilabad assembly constituency is exploring chances to field his wife from the Indravelli ZPTC, which is reserved women general under Khanapur assembly constituency in Adilabad district.