Leaders Greet Revanth Reddy on His Birthday

Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Born on November 8, 1969, in Konda Reddy Pally, a small village in Mahbubnagar district, Revanth Reddy hails from a humble background. His father, Anumula Narsimha Reddy, was a farmer. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Osmania University, Revanth could have pursued a conventional career, but his passion for public service led him into student politics.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.





Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.@revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025

Reddy assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Telangana in December 2023 after leading the Congress to victory in the state polls against the then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS.









Warm birthday greetings to my friend and Telangana Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula avaru. Wishing you good health and continued success in your efforts to serve the people with vision and compassion. pic.twitter.com/Q6qnuxgNHt — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 8, 2025

Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu 💐



May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength in your service to the people of Telangana. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 8, 2025

Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Telangana Chief Minister Thiru. @revanth_anumula garu.



Wishing him happiness, good health and many more years of public service. pic.twitter.com/Ui7Xd4umzU — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) November 8, 2025























