Leaders Greet Revanth Reddy on His Birthday
Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.
Born on November 8, 1969, in Konda Reddy Pally, a small village in Mahbubnagar district, Revanth Reddy hails from a humble background. His father, Anumula Narsimha Reddy, was a farmer.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Osmania University, Revanth could have pursued a conventional career, but his passion for public service led him into student politics.
"Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.
Reddy assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Telangana in December 2023 after leading the Congress to victory in the state polls against the then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS.