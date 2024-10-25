Leaders from all southern Army Public Schools meet in Hyd

Hyderabad:Lt Gen. S.P. Singh, Chief of Staff at HQ Southern Command, lauded the efforts of educators in upholding the Army Welfare Education Society’s (AWES) motto of providing quality education and character building. He was addressing leaders from Army Public Schools across Southern Command who had gathered in the city to exchange transformative ideas on improving education.

Principals from five AWES colleges presented policies to help shape a more inclusive, student-centric education model. Additionally, the performance of students in the 2023-2024 CBSE Board Examinations was celebrated, showcasing the resilience and dedication of both students and teachers.