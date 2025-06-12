 Top
Leaders Condole Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
12 Jun 2025 11:23 PM IST

They conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

A damaged building following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, state BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday expressed sorrow over the plane crash in Ahmedabad in which many people were killed.

Reddy offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members involved in the incident, accrording to a post on 'X'.The CM urged the Central government to undertake swift and effective relief measures to support the victims and their families, it said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was the first to respond, urging a thorough investigation into the crash, and offering prayers for the victims and their families.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed his grief and prayed for the recovery of the injured. He prayed for early recovery of those injured and all those affected by this devastating incident. Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy stated that the Centre had ordered swift, coordinated rescue efforts.

BJP leaders Dr K. Laxman, Etala Rajendar and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy conveyed their condolences and praised the rapid response from the National Disaster Response Force and Gujarat state authorities. They conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
