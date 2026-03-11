Leaders Attend Indiramma Housewarming Ceremonies in Adilabad

Adilabad: Political leaders, including ministers and MLAs, have been participating in housewarming ceremonies of newly constructed Indiramma houses across the erstwhile Adilabad district.

With the construction of many Indiramma houses nearing completion, beneficiaries have started organising housewarming ceremonies and inviting local political leaders to attend the events.

In-charge minister Jupalli Krishna Rao inaugurated several Indiramma houses and attended housewarming functions at different places during his visit to the district.

Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju also participated in similar ceremonies in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that the Centre had contributed funds for the construction of the Indiramma houses, while Congress leaders and MLAs said the houses were being provided as part of the promise fulfilled by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.