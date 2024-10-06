LB Stadium Hosts Vibrant Christian Worship Conference

Hyderabad:The LB Stadium in Hyderabad was filled with thousands of faithful for the Christian Worship Conference, which began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday.

On Saturday, Rev Dr Jaya Paul, a renowned spiritual speaker, addressed the gathering, calling on the youth to lead responsible and moral lives. He urged young attendees to stay away from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, emphasising the importance of living a happy life while incorporating healthy habits.



The event featured worship songs rendered by Rev Dr Raj Prakash Paul and Sis Jessy Paul, engaging the audience in spirited singing. A full-fledged music band contributed to the lively atmosphere, reminiscent of a concert.

Rev Dr Raj Prakash Paul also delivered a sermon on biblical doctrines, stressing the importance of turning away from sinful lifestyles and leading lives filled with purpose. The conference was organized by The Lord’s Church in New Bowenpally, which boasts a membership of over 12,000 in the city.

Dilip Beera, a software employee residing in Kukatpally, shared his thoughts on the event: “I came along with my friends, and this event is enlightening and transformative. The best part was the music and the message.”