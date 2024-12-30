LB Nagar’s Half Marathon attracts 1,700 people

Hyderabad: As many as 1,700 people have participated in an annual running event, organised by the LB Nagar Runners on Sunday. The organising group, formed in 2011 with just four members, now has grown to nearly 500 active participants, all dedicated to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through running.

Chiranjeevi Gondapaka, one of the founding members of the LB Nagar Runners, spoke about the inclusive nature of the group. “We have participants from all walks of life — doctors, lawyers, politicians, real estate professionals, and police officers. But on the ground, we are all runners, united by a common goal,” he said.

The event, ACE East Hyderabad Half Marathon 2024, featured four categories — 5 km, 10 km, 16 km, and 21 km runs. The 21-km category saw 450 registrations, while the 16 km and combined 5 km and 10 km runs attracted over 1,300 participants.

The oldest runner was 74-year-old Nagabhushana Rao, while Dr Narasimha Rao, aged 64, from Gandhi Hospital, also took part.

To prepare participants, the group offers an eight-week training program twice a year, charging a nominal fee of `800. The program is designed to help beginners transition from a sedentary lifestyle to completing a 5-km run.

“Our training program starts with walking for the first two to three weeks. Then we slowly teach running drills and techniques. By the end of eight weeks, participants can run at least five kilometres without stopping,” said one of the organisers.

Despite the foggy route, the participants expressed their joy and motivated each other throughout the event. Many runners shared that this event was a perfect way to start their day on a positive note. The event followed an “untimed run” format, focusing on self-improvement rather than competition. “We encourage runners to race against themselves, not against the clock,” said Chiranjeevi.

Nagabhushana Rao, a senior runner at 73, praised the well-planned route. “The route was well-planned. Experienced runners like me can manage. I’ve been running for five years now, mostly training on my own and with my group, the ECL Runners, in Hyderabad. Running keeps me fit and active,” he said.

He runs 10-12 km every morning and 5 km in the evening. He has completed 42 km 14 times and stood on the podium six times in the 65-plus age group.

Raghu Anand, an IT employee, shared his experience of his first run in Hyderabad: “I’m shocked to see such a large number of participants this morning. Running with my daughter has been a special experience. I wanted her to know that there are activities like this to stay engaged and healthy. I’m even happier seeing her enjoy it far more than I am!”

The event also highlighted social responsibility initiatives. Used clothes, shoes, and bags were collected, repaired, and donated to those in need. Participants who chose not to receive event T-shirts contributed to a tree-planting drive, with trees geotagged to their names.

Anand Raman, a 60-year-old runner and mentor, shared his inspiring journey from completing his first marathon to training for an Ironman triathlon. Latha Narsingh, a homemaker turned half-marathon runner, credited the structured training programs for her success.