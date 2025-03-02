LB Nagar Oxygen Park yet to spring to life

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Oxygen Park beneath the flyover is yet to be inaugurated though it was completed a year back. Boasting of over 3,500 plants, the park provides ample green space that can improve air quality.

Spread over 700 square metres, it features statues, seating arrangements, children’s play area and a walking track.

On the delay in its inauguration, GHMC LB Nagar zonal commissioner Hemanth Patil said, “Some works are pending like the parking facility. We are yet to decide on whether to make the entry free or fix a nominal fee and about maintenance by kiosks.”

Locals are keen that it is thrown open to the public by an early date.

P. Ravikanth, a resident, said, “We were happy that an oxygen park is being created in our locality. Unfortunately, it is yet to see the light of the day.”

Another resident, P. Sai Prasad, said, “If it is accessible to public, people can enjoy the greenery and feel refreshed. What is the point in having so many plants that have put up using public money and keep the premises locked?”

S. Rajashekar, also from the area, said “There is a need for public space in the city. The park can be an ideal recreational spot as families and children can come over and relax.”