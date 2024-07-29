LB Nagar Counterfeit Pesticides Raid Exposes Fraud Impacting Agriculture Sector

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown against fraudulent activities, a recent raid in Hyderabad has uncovered a massive counterfeit pesticides operation impacting the agricultural sector. The raid, conducted by local authorities, revealed the presence of duplicate products from eight multinational corporations (MNCs) and reputed Indian companies including Dhanuka, Syngenta, FMC, Corteva, Rallis, Indofil, PI and Bayer, highlighting the extensive scale of this illegal operation.



The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into a sophisticated counterfeiting ring responsible for supplying fake agricultural products. These counterfeit goods not only jeopardize the quality of crops but also threaten the livelihoods of farmers across the nation. The scale of this operation is alarming, with significant implications for agriculture, consumer protection, and national interests.



Mr. Pradeep Sharma, an independent consultant who has been actively gathering information against such counterfeiting rackets and working closely with local authorities, has provided crucial details for the case.



The counterfeiting racket has had severe repercussions, including substantial financial losses in the agricultural sector and even instances of farmer suicides linked to crop failures caused by these fake products.