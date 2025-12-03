LB Nagar Cop Dies In Sleep In Station Barracks

HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old sub-inspector working at LB Nagar police station, was found dead in the station barracks on Wednesday morning.

The officer is identified as SI Sanjay Sawanth, was seen unconscious on his bed by colleagues, on Wednesday morning, who immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead and stated that he might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Sawanth had joined the police force as constable in 1989 and eventually rose through the ranks. He was promoted as head constable in 2011, followed by assistant sub-inspector in 2020, and sub-inspector in 2023.

After his promotion, he was posted at LB Nagar police station, where he was serving for the past two years. Police personnel at the station expressed shock over his sudden death. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and further procedures are underway. The body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.