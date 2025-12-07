Laxmidevipally Sarpanch Candidate Pays Deposit with 1,000 One-rupee Coins

KARIMNAGAR: A candidate for the Laxmidevipally gram panchayat elections paid his nomination fee of Rs 1,000 entirely in Re 1 coins, in Karimnagar district. Jangili Mahendar presented the coins, in a sack and boxes, to the election officer at Laxmidevipally in Gangadhara mandal, and said it was an attempt to highlight the importance of every voter.

Mahender said that his motivation for this unconventional method stemmed from a painful experience in a previous election. He had contested for the position of ward member and lost the race by one vote.

This narrow defeat left a lasting impression on him regarding the critical importance of a single vote. He explained that by collecting and submitting the nomination fee in single-rupee denominations, he aimed to remind the people of his village that one vote has the value of one rupee and should not be taken lightly.

Contesting for the sarpanch’s post this time, Mahendar hoped that this unique act will not only drive home the message about voter importance but also serve as a memorable way for the villagers to recognise his name.