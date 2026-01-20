Laxman Slams Revanth Reddy for Comments on Modi, Shah

Hyderabad:BJP Parliamentary Board member and national OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman on Monday accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of steering the Congress down the same path as the CPI, which lost its national party status.

Dr Laxman strongly condemned Reddy’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah at a CPI national conclave in Khammam on Sunday. “By failing to deliver on tall election promises, Reddy has turned to cheap gimmicks unbecoming of a chief minister by signaling his dim political future,” he said in a statement.



The BJP leader alleged that Reddy’s rhetoric, including his “weeds in Tulsi grove” jibe, mirrors Congress’ shrinking national base and fading identity. “Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy’s talk reflects the party’s plummeting graph,” he added.



He urged Reddy to exercise restraint, noting Modi’s position as Prime Minister and BJP’s dominance across multiple states. “People will reject such behaviour from a chief minister,” Laxman warned.