Laxman: Modi's Caste Census Game Changer for OBCs

Nizamabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on the caste census as a historic step — the first of its kind since British rule. He pointed out that the last caste-based census was conducted in 1931 during the British era, and criticised successive Congress governments for completely ignoring the issue since then. Laxman also noted that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs will play a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of the caste census.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP district office on Sunday, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman accused the Congress and BRS governments of neglecting the welfare and development of Backward Classes. He said their true intentions were exposed during their respective tenures. Laxman also alleged that the caste census conducted by the Revanth Reddy-led government was unscientific and riddled with loopholes.

BJP MP K. Laxman stated that out of the 12 per cent reservation promised to Muslims, the Congress government had included 10 per cent under the OBC category, thereby depriving genuine OBC communities of their rightful share. He criticised the Congress for actions that, he claimed, have consistently harmed the interests of OBCs across the country. Laxman pointed out that various court verdicts have clearly established that reservations cannot be granted on religious grounds. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only safeguarded OBC interests but also extended reservation benefits to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), ensuring broader social justice.

Laxman said that the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative would strengthen national unity, enhance democratic efficiency, and significantly reduce public expenditure. Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government, he noted that several welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, have been implemented for the benefit of the people.

When asked about the possible merger of the BRS with the BJP, Laxman dismissed the speculation, stating that it is for BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to respond. “The BJP has never considered merging the BRS into its fold,” he clarified.

National Turmeric Board chairman Palle Ganga Reddy, BJP district president K. Dinesh Kumar Patel and others were present.