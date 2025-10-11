Laxman Accuses Congress Of Betraying BCs

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman accused the Congress government of betraying Backward Classes (BCs) by mishandling the reservation issue. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress lacked genuine commitment to BC welfare and knowingly pushed the matter into legal trouble.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Laxman said Revanth Reddy had politicised BC reservations under Rahul Gandhi’s influence during the Bihar elections while ignoring constitutional procedures. He questioned why the government failed to give the BC Sub-Plan legal status as promised in the Kamareddy Declaration and asked which court stopped it from allocating the pledged Rs 20,000 crore a year for BC welfare, when less than 4 per cent of the budget had been spent so far.

He alleged that the Congress continued to favour contractors who had prospered under the BRS regime in the name of protecting local interests. He also accused the government of manipulating court rulings to mislead BC voters, failing to meet the Supreme Court’s “triple test” — setting up commissions, gathering empirical data, and respecting the 50 per cent cap — and showing “legal ignorance and deliberate deceit.”

Dr Laxman said the government was concealing caste survey data, ignoring public opinion, and delaying reservation benefits despite being in power for 22 months. He called on BC organisations and intellectuals to unite and expose both Congress and BRS for their deception.

BJP Telangana vice president Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu said the Congress government’s poor legal understanding had created uncertainty over BC reservations. He contrasted it with Tamil Nadu’s Ambashankar Commission, which relied on scientific surveys, and said Congress was hiding caste census data to escape accountability.