Lawyers Protest Attack on Cji Gavai

Hyderabad:Advocates across Telangana held protests on Tuesday at the High Court and subordinate courts, condemning the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai during proceedings at the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Telangana High Court Advocates Association, Bar Council of Telangana and other bar associations demanded stern action against the advocate involved and sought measures to prevent similar incidents.



Describing the act as “shameful and mindless,” Telangana Bar Council chairman A. Narsimha Reddy said, “Every citizen must condemn such behaviour and ensure that the judiciary’s dignity and independence are protected.”



Members of the legal fraternity carried placards and observed silence in solidarity with the CJI, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the sanctity of judicial institutions.



HC bids farewell to Justice Shavili



Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court Full Court on Tuesday bid a warm farewell to Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on his retirement upon attaining the age of superannuation. Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, along with other judges, members of the Bar, and court staff, gathered in the First Court Hall to honour his long judicial career.



Chief Justice Singh lauded Justice Shavili’s integrity, simplicity, and commitment to justice. “His judgments have reflected clarity of thought and fairness. He served the institution with humility and dedication,” the Chief Justice said.



Justice Shavili, who began his career as an advocate before being elevated to the Bench, thanked his colleagues and staff for their support. Later, the Telangana High Court Advocates Association felicitated him at a special programme held in the Association Hall.



HC gives state two weeks for KLIS counters

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted the state government two more weeks to file counter-affidavits in petitions filed by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, former minister T. Harish Rao and two IAS officers seeking to restrain the government from acting on the findings of the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry on lapses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin expressed displeasure over the government’s delay in filing its response despite previous directions.



The bench, on September 2, directed the state to file its counter within two weeks and allowed the petitioners another two weeks to submit reply affidavits. The matter was posted for hearing on October 7. The same directions also applied to petitions filed by former chief secretary S.K. Joshi and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal.



On Tuesday, senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for the government, apologised to the court for the delay and informed that counter-affidavits in the cases of Chandrashekar Rao and Harish Rao were ready and would be filed shortly. Advocate-General A. Sudershan Reddy sought two more weeks to file the remaining affidavits.



The bench noted its dissatisfaction with the delay but acceded to the request, directing the government to file the counters within two weeks and allowing the petitioners an additional two weeks to respond.



The court extended till the next hearing the interim order restraining the government from taking any adverse action against the petitioners. The matter will be heard again on November 12.