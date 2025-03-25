Lawyers Boycott All Courts in Telangana to Protest Advocate’s Murder

Hyderabad: After the murder of senior advocate Esrayal Errabapu in Hyderabad on Monday, lawyers across Telangana boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday and demanded the immediate implementation of the Advocates Protection Act, claiming it to be a one-stop solution for all violent attacks on legal professionals.

Esrayal, a member of the Rangareddy Bar Association, was stabbed to death by an electrician, identified as Dastagir, on Monday, against whom the victim had lodged a harassment complaint on behalf of a woman.

“Lawyers are being killed simply for carrying out their duties. Strict action must be taken against the accused, and the government should immediately implement the Advocates Protection Act to provide greater protection to all advocates,” said Vasanth Kumar, president of the Secunderabad City Civil Courts Bar Association.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, he said, lawyers of the Telangana High Court were participating in the boycott for the first time.

Rajavardhan Reddy, president of the Nampally Criminal Courts Bar Association, stated that lawyers are forced to work in an environment where their lives are at risk. “For the judicial system to function effectively, it is the government's immediate duty to ensure the safety of lawyers,” he said, urging both the central and state governments to introduce special protection laws for legal professionals.

Following the protest, a group of lawyers marched towards the Telangana Legislature, demanding justice for Esrayal’s family and the immediate implementation of the Advocates Protection Act. The police arrested several advocates and took them to the Bandlaguda police station. They were later transferred to Kanchanbagh police station were released after two hours.

The protest was led by Nampally Bar Association president Rajavardhan Reddy, senior lawyer L. Prabhakar Reddy, and advocates Devaruppala Srikanth, Laxman Yadav, Gampa Venkatesh Bhargav, and Shiva.

Advocates from the Rangareddy Bar Association continued their boycott, demanding greater protection for lawyers. Advocates from various bar associations, including those from Rangareddy, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, and Amangal courts, attended Esrayal’s funeral in Thummaloor.