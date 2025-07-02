 Top
Law Soon On Hiring Trained Workers For Hazard Potential Units

Balu Pulipaka
2 July 2025 12:23 AM IST

According to sources, Sigachi had hired unskilled and untrained workers for critical operations — a lapse that is believed to have led to the worst industrial disaster in Telangana's history.

Law Soon On Hiring Trained Workers For Hazard Potential Units
It is learnt that the government may soon introduce legislation on this issue, aiming at preventing industrial disasters.

Hyderabad:After the massive explosion at Sigachi Industries’ pharma unit, the Telangana government is planning to mandate that only trained workers with requisite skills be employed for critical and high-risk operations at factories for handling hazardous and dangerous chemicals.

It is learnt that the government may soon introduce legislation on this issue, aiming at preventing industrial disasters.

According to sources, Sigachi had hired unskilled and untrained workers for critical operations — a lapse that is believed to have led to the worst industrial disaster in Telangana’s history.

Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

