Law Soon On Hiring Trained Workers For Hazard Potential Units

Hyderabad:After the massive explosion at Sigachi Industries’ pharma unit, the Telangana government is planning to mandate that only trained workers with requisite skills be employed for critical and high-risk operations at factories for handling hazardous and dangerous chemicals.

It is learnt that the government may soon introduce legislation on this issue, aiming at preventing industrial disasters.



According to sources, Sigachi had hired unskilled and untrained workers for critical operations — a lapse that is believed to have led to the worst industrial disaster in Telangana’s history.