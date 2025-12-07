Lavanya Elected Unopposed In Jangapalli

Hyderabad: Pathuri Lavanya was elected unopposed as sarpanch of Jangapalli of Siddipet on Saturday, after her sister Ranjitha Reddy withdrew her nominations. They were the only two candidates in the fray.

Lavanya is the wife of Pathuri Narasimha Reddy. Soon after the decision was announced, there were reports on social media claiming he had two wives and had fielded both of them. Narasimha Reddy said his wife Lavanya and his sister-in-law had filed their papers, and the sister-in-law withdrew. He said he did not have two wives.

Officials will accept appeals on nominations till Sunday and the disposal date is December 8. The candidates may withdraw nominations on December 9 by 3 pm. On the same day, the officials will announce a list of contesting candidates for the third phase.

Meanwhile, no one filed nomination papers for six sarpanch posts in Nagarkurnool district for the third phase elections. The state election officials said they would re-issue notification soon.

Police conducted a flag march in the areas identified as critical in Kodangal mandal ahead of the elections in Vikarabad district. The march involved Kodangal police, Telangana Special Police and Armed Reserve personnel.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sneha Mehra said locals should immediately the presence of any unidentified persons in the village. The SP made it clear that the cooperation of the people is very important in maintaining law and order in the villages.

Mee Seva units issued lakhs of caste, income and certificates for those intending to contest the elections. A statement said MeeSeva processed 4,19,219 applications between November 24 and December 5. This includes 1,67,779 for income, 1,61,601 caste, 2,185 reissued income certificates, and 87,654 reissued caste certificates. Despite the heavy rush, officials said reported minor technical issues at a few centres which were promptly resolved.