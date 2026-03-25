Lavanya Booked for Drunk Driving

Hyderabad: Film actor Raj Tarun’s alleged ex-girlfriend Lavanya has landed in fresh trouble after being booked for drunk driving.

According to police, Lavanya was found driving under the influence of alcohol during a routine drunk-and-drive check in Kondapur. She was stopped and subjected to a breathalyser test, which confirmed she was intoxicated. A case under the Motor Vehicles Act and drunk driving was registered against her, and her car was seized and shifted to Kondapur police station. She was issued a notice to attend counselling.

Lavanya allegedly hit a biker at Mallepally in Malkapur mandal while driving under the influence of alcohol. When villagers confronted her, she attempted to flee but was chased down and stopped by locals, who demanded an apology. Police said she resisted and misbehaved with personnel upon arrival at the scene.

This incident comes after Lavanya previously triggered controversy by levelling serious allegations against Raj Tarun, accusing him of cheating her on the promise of marriage—a claim that sparked a major debate in the film industry.