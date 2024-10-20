Lathicharge Reflects Congress’ Arrogance: Kishan

Hyderabad: The brutal lathicharge on protesting Group-1 job aspirants at Ashoknagar and Hindu activists who were staging a peaceful protest against the desecration of Muthyalamma temple, reflects the arrogance of the Congress government, Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy charged on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy said, "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and A. Revanth Reddy made tall promises to students at Ashoknagar Library when they were in the Opposition. However, Revanth Reddy is following the same policies which the BRS government had followed earlier."

Kishan Reddy asked why Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is not finding the time to visit the protesting students who have been demanding a uniform examination system.

"He (Revanth Reddy) can meet students in the full security cover of police personnel and solve their problems. It is highly unfair on the part of the state government to find answers for their syllabus from Wikipedia and Google," Kishan Reddy said.

Kishan Reddy said the students have been raising several doubts on GO. 29 (related to changes in syllabus and reservation), conducting examinations with different hall ticket numbers when UPSC and other agencies are conducting with the same hall ticket numbers and holding the preliminary and mains exams only in Hyderabad while ignoring other districts.

Kishan Reddy said why the state police and its intelligence failed when over 200 fundamental elements were undergoing brain-washing sessions in the name of personality development classes in a hotel adjacent to the temple. Kishan Reddy said one of them vandalised the Muthyalamma temple.

On the other hand, the state police put a lot of restrictions on Hindu temples during Ganesh Chaturthi and Dasara on the use of speakers.

Condemning the lathicharge on Hindu activists, Kishan Reddy said hundreds of persons have sustained serious injuries.