Late Night Bob Attack on Muslim Youths in Hyderabad Sparks Outrage

Hyderabad: Three Muslim youths were attacked on Tuesday night at the Chai Chaska Hotel near Malkam Cheruvu here. The mob reportedly arrived in two SUV’s around midnight and proceeded to storm the hotel and assault the staff and nearby pan shop worker with iron rods. They further vandalized hotel furniture and two motorcycles parked outside the hotel.

Upon spotting the muslim youths, the mob chased and assaulted them leading to multiple injuries. From eyewitness accounts, they seemed to be affiliated with extreme right-wing groups and forced the muslim youths to chant “Jai Shree Ram” while inflicting further violence. The attackers then proceeded to run away before police arrived at the spot.

The incident soon led to public outrage as local youth from Shaikpet gathered at the Raidurgam police station demanding action, with Raidurgam Inspector, Ch Venkanna stating that, “Special teams have been formed to apprehend all the suspects involved in the incident. We have collected the footage of the closed circuit cameras and identified all those who are involved.”

The injured victims claimed the attack to be premeditated and meant to create communal tension by targeting members of the muslim community. The police have currently increased security around the area as a precautionary measure.







