Telangana Registers 24.25pc Voting at 11am

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 24.25 voting percentage by 11 am on Monday even as a large number of voters stood in queues to exercise their franchise during Parliament elections.



Accompanied by their family members, senior citizens came to their polling booths to cast their voter while the first time voters were elated for utilizing their right to vote and taking part in the polling process. At several polling stations, long serpentine queues of women were seen.

Complaints of minor technical glitches were reported in a few polling stations but the officials concerned rectified them and ensured smooth conduct of the elections process.

Till 9 am, Hyderabad parliament recorded lowest turnout with five percent votes polled. The voting per cent in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha was only 6.2 while Chevella registered only 8.2 percent by 9 am. Highest voter turnout was reported in Adilabad, Khammam Nalgonda and Zaheerabad.

Zaheerabad registered 31.83 voting per cent while Khammam 31.56 per cent and Adilabad 31.51 per cent by 11 am. Nalgonda registered 31.21 per cent voting. Hyderabad Parliament constituency recorded 10.7 per cent voting by 11 am and this is the lowest per cent of voting registered compared to other constituencies. This was followed by Malkajgiri constituency, which recorded only 15.05 per cent and Secunderabad 15.77 per cent.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, who cast his vote in Adarsh polling booth in SR Nagar in the morning, asked voters to utilize their right by taking part in the democratic process.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote along with his family members in Kondangal,while former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family exercised their franchise in Chintamadaka in Gajwel. BRS working president KT Rama Rao, film actors 0 Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and Naga Chaitanya, - among other celebrities cast their vote in the city.

Senior IAS and IPS officers cast their vote. After casting her vote at a polling booth in Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari requested the people to utilize their right during elections. Special Chief Secretary, Finance, K Ramakrishna Rao, Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta, ACB Chief CV Anand and other senior officials exercised their franchise.

The police made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections.