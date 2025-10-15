BJP Names Lankala Deepak Reddy for Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: The BJP on Wednesday announced Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll. Deepak Reddy had earlier contested in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, securing 25,866 votes with 14.11 per cent of the total votes polled.

The Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, while the BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha as its candidate. The byelection was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Polling will be held on November 11, with counting and the declaration of results scheduled for November 14. All major parties have already launched their campaign in the constituency.