Language Excellence Awards Conferred on Mother Language Day

Hyderabad:Mother tongue is not merely a medium of communication but a mirror of a nation’s history and values, said Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, while presenting Language Proficiency Excellence Awards here on Saturday.

The awards were conferred at a seminar organised by the Telangana Intellectual Forum at Indira Priyadarshini Government Degree College for Women, Nampally, to mark International Mother Language Day. Prof. Reddy said that while the world has many languages, one’s mother tongue remains foundational to identity and learning. “As long as students remain rooted in their mother tongue, they will continue to succeed,” he said.



Four geads of departments selected this year for the awards included Prof. Pillalamarri Ramulu of the Telugu department of the University of Hyderabad; Prof. Chandra Mukherjee, Principal, Indira Priyadarshini Government Women’s College, affiliated to Osmania University, for Hindi; Prof. Sonba Salve, dean, School of English Literary Studies, English and Foreign Languages University; and Prof. Musarrat Jahan, head, Urdu department, Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

