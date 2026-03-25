Langar Houz Meesala Rama Temple Has Ramadasu Connect

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is home to several temples dedicated to Lord Rama, each carrying its own history and devotional traditions. Among them is the Shri Ram Chandraji Math or the Sangam Ram Mandir, which stands out as one of the city’s oldest temples.

As the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami approaches, preparations are in full swing at the temple located near Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz. According to the head priest, Rahul Das Baba, the temple holds deep historical and spiritual significance that dates back nearly 800 years.

The temple is closely associated with the legendary devotee Kancherla Gopanna, popularly known as Bhakta Ramadasu, known for his devotional songs on Lord Rama. According to popular folklore and temple tradition, Bhakta Ramadasu once lived here before he was appointed as tahsildar of Palvancha Paragana during Tana Shah's time.

Ramadasu used taxes collected from people to build the Bhadrachalam temple and was jailed in Golconda Fort. After 12 years, Lord Rama and Lakshmana appeared in the Sultan’s dream, repaid the debt with gold and diamonds, and secured Ramadasu’s release. But Ramadasu refused to leave till he saw who had repaid his debt. It is believed that Lord Rama himself appeared in a youthful form with a moustache, freed Ramadasu, and brought him to the site where the present temple stands today. This is why the deity is also popularly known as “ Meesala Ramudu”, where the idol bears a silver moustache.

Head priest Rahul Das Baba explains: “This place is known as Karja Mukht Mandir (debt-free temple) because Bhakta Ramdas ji’s debt was cleared by Lord Ram himself. It is believed that anyone troubled by loans or financial difficulties can come here, offer prayers, and give alms with faith. Lord Rama listens to his devotees and helps them overcome their burdens.”

Another fascinating feature of the temple is a floating stone believed to be from Ram Setu, the legendary bridge described in the epic Ramayana. According to temple authorities, earlier priests had travelled to Rameshwaram and brought the porous stone back to the temple, where it was installed as a sacred artefact. Devotees can see the stone floating in the water tank inside the temple

The temple is also planning an ambitious spiritual project, the construction of what is claimed to be one of the largest statues of Anjaneya Swami in the world.

According to Rahul Das Baba, the proposed statue will measure 132 feet in length, 45 feet in width, and 30 feet in thickness, carved from a single black stone in the Panchmukhi (five-faced) form of Hanuman. The project has already been discussed in the legislative assembly, and work is currently underway. The priest expressed hope that the statue would be completed within the next two years.

The temple is currently preparing for elaborate celebrations for Rama Navami, and festivities begin with a nine-day Brahmotsavam, during which special rituals and services are performed for the deity in the same traditional manner as at the Bhadrachalam temple.

Naga Aditya