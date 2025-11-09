 Top
Landlord’s Brother Kills Tenant, Surrenders After Affair Row

Telangana
9 Nov 2025 1:06 AM IST

While Rajesh surrendered before the police, the associate is yet to be apprehended.

A 25-year-old woman, a tenant, was found murdered at her residence in Green Hills Colony, Dundigal police said on Saturday.

Hyderabad:A 25-year-old woman, a tenant, was found murdered at her residence in Green Hills Colony, Dundigal police said on Saturday. The body of Swathi was discovered by her neighbours in the morning and they called the police.

Police said Swathi had rented the apartment from one Kishan and the duo reportedly got into a relationship. Kishan’s wife objected, but was ignored. Fearing the house’s ownership would be transferred to Swathi, police said, the wife informed her brother Rajesh, who along with an associate entered Swathi’s house and murdered her.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
