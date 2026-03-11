Landing Gear Damage Grounds Hyd-Phuket Flight

Hyderabad:An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made a hard landing at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, forcing the Phuket International Airport in Thailand to temporarily close its runway on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around noon when the Air India Express flight AXB938 sustained damage to its landing gear while touching down.



Air India Express confirmed that the aircraft experienced an issue with its nose wheel during landing. “The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were safely deplaned,” a spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.



The airport stated that the runway was expected to reopen at 6 pm local time after the aircraft was cleared.



Images shared on social media by Thai state broadcaster MCOT showed part of the landing gear in contact with the runway, with one wheel missing and a long skid mark visible on the tarmac.



Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, operates a fleet of more than 100 Boeing and Airbus aircraft.



Phuket International Airport is one of Thailand’s busiest aviation hubs, handling hundreds of flights daily connecting the island with destinations across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, in addition to domestic routes.