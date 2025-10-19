Land Rights Protection: CM Revanth Reddy Appeals Surveyors to Define Boundaries Clearly

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the people dethroned the BRS government for introducing the "draconian" Dharani act.



The CM made the comments after handing over appointment letters to Revenue Surveyors here. He alleged that the previous government brought Dharani act to hold arbitrary authority on the lands by a handful of people. People gave a big mandate against the BRS government in the assembly elections. "We made the promise of scrapping Dharani and fulfilled the same soon after coming to power," he added.

Adding further, Revanth said that every struggle in Telangana revolved around land.

"We all consider the land as a beloved mother," he stated.

Coming down heavily on previous dispensation for not issuing job notifications, Revanth Reddy said that the People's Government was filling all vacancies by issuing notifications. "We are seeing happiness in the eyes of the unemployed by undertaking the job recruitment process.

CM appealed to the Surveyors to protect the rights of land owners and also determine the boundaries of the land. The CM warned that the government will face consequences if the surveyors committed mistakes.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said asked the officials to cooperate with the government to achieve the goal of making Telangana a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047.