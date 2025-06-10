Land Hurdles Delay Mamnoor Airport Plans

WARANGAL: Land acquisition for the proposed Mamnoor airport in Warangal continues to face hurdles, with officials struggling to secure the remaining plots needed for the project despite reaching the final stages.

The airport requires around 950 acres, of which 696 acres are already available within the existing premises. The government began acquiring the remaining 260 acres, including about 220 acres from farmers and 40 acres from private plot owners. In November, it sanctioned Rs 205 crore in a single release to facilitate the process. The Centre gave formal approval for the airport expansion on February 28.

District leaders and officials, including minister Konda Surekha, MP Kadiyam Kavya and collector Satya Sharada, held talks with landowners from Nakkalapalli, Gunturpalli and Gadipalli. Compensation offers began at Rs 30 lakh per acre and gradually increased to Rs 1 crore. Officials explained that legal limits restrict them from offering more than three times the market value, but farmers rejected the offer, demanding Rs 2 crore per acre.

Later, acknowledging that official rates were far below market prices and farmers set to lose major portions of their lands, the collector and revenue officials have proposed a ‘Consent Award’ of Rs 1.2 crore per acre.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, farmers from Gunturpalli said they had been cultivating the land for generations and the current offer was far below the market rate of Rs 4 crore per acre. They said they would part with their land if compensated at Rs 2 crore and provided alternate farmland. Farmers from Narsakkapalli expressed similar views, stating that Rs 1.2 crore per acre was insufficient and that Rs 2 crore would help them purchase lands nearby and continue farming.

Meanwhile, around 40 acres fall under private ventures. The government offered Rs 6,000 per square yard to plot owners, but they demanded between Rs 12,000 and Rs 16,000. Some owners have approached the courts seeking better compensation. The district administration is continuing talks with both farmers and private owners, hoping to resolve the deadlock and proceed with the project.

Officials said delays in land acquisition are holding back progress despite clearances and funding being in place. The proposed airport is expected to improve connectivity and boost economic growth in the region, but the project can only move forward once land acquisition is completed.