Land encroachments, permit issues dominate HYDRAA Prajavani session

HYDRAA received 63 complaints during its Prajavani session on Monday, with several people complaining that land dedicated for public purposes were being encroached upon by local leaders.

In Rangareddy district’s Abdullapurmet mandal, complainants from Injapur alleged that a local politician was trying to take over 14 guntas of government land.

Another complainant stated that they are being denied building permissions to construct a house near BHEL’s Gangaram lake’s FTL, even though the surrounding houses were regularised under the layout regularisation scheme (LRS). The complainant requested HYDRAA to complete the FTL verification works at the lake and resolve the issue.

Shivarudra Swamy, a religious sant from Uttarakhand, said that locals were not letting him build a Kedarnath temple on his 500-square yard land in Jagadgirigutta.He also alleged that locals are encroaching on to his land.

Annam Raju Haribabu from Medchal-Malkajgiri district’s Keesara mandal, complained that his one-acre shikam land in Annarayi lake was encroached upon by a layout developer. He said that the developer had built sheds and was selling plots.