Land Dispute Gets Political Colour, Case Filed

Hyderabad:The Keesara police on Monday registered a case against one Subba Reddy and his followers for trespassing into the land at Survey No. 385 at Rampally, following a complaint lodged by a non-resident Indian Rekha Reddy.

According to the complainant, Subba Reddy and his followers trespassed onto the property, demolished the pre-cast compound wall, and even claimed the land as their own.



The one-acre land parcel located in Survey No. 385 at Rampally was originally owned by four individuals. It was later partitioned, with the land registered in the name of Rekha Reddy’s father Venkata Narasimha Reddy. She got a compound wall built. However, Subba Reddy and his group allegedly entered the land, tore down the boundary wall, and claimed it fell under Survey No. 386.

Confirming the complaint, Keesara sub-inspector Hari Prasad said, “A case was filed under BNS 329(4) and 324(4) against Subba Reddy and others based on the complaint lodged by Rekha Reddy. The accused, however, did not produce any valid documentation supporting his claims.”

The accused reportedly argued that both Survey Nos. 385 and 386 belonged to them and cited an MRO survey, though police said no records were presented. Investigations are underway to verify land records and establish rightful ownership

Police assured that further legal action would follow once the inquiry is completed. Ironically, CCTV footage revealed that Subba Reddy was seen breaking open the lock of the gate.

Meanwhile, videos circulated on social media claiming that Subba Reddy was acting on the orders of Shiva Charan Reddy, who was allegedly instructed by Congress Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. It is also alleged that Shiva Charan Reddy pressured the MRO and the police to back off and not act on the case.



A case was lodged against the false claims on social media at LB Nagar police station, and the police are taking legal opinion to proceed further in the case.