Land Being Identified For The Industrial Park In Adilabad District

ADILABAD: Efforts are on to identify unproductive lands between Tamsi and Bheempur mandals of Adilabad district for the proposed industrial park to be established by the state government with support from the central government.

The move is to develop Adilabad district as an industrial hub by utilising the available natural and agricultural resources available in the region and creating employment for youth. The location will be based on abundant water supply available in River Penganga and taking advantage of road and rail connectivity, apart from the airport proposed near the Adilabad town.

According to sources, the industrial park will be coming up over 10,000 acres. Incidentally, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has suggested a wide stretch of barren land he spotted while travelling in the helicopter after inaugurating the Chanaka- Korata barrage recently.

Significantly, Adilabad district is located midway between the developed cities of Nagpur in Maharashtra and Hyderabad of Telangana. It would thus be ideally suited to locate an industrial hub, which would bring economic development in the surrounding areas and provide employment to people in the region.

The region has many minerals, including manganese, iron, and limestone. Manganese is available in the Tamsi, Bheempur and Sathnala mandals of Adilabad district.Timber and bamboo are available in forests of the erstwhile Adilabad district, which is the biggest area of cotton cultivation in Telangana, with many ginning and pressing industries in the area.



There is a long-pending demand for establishing food processing industries, since tomato and soya cultivation is high in the region.

In the wake of Revanth Reddy’s visit, adviser to state government P. Sudarshan Reddy met Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah and discussed where the proposed industrial park could be established.

This is when the vast stretches of barren lands in Tamsi and Bheempur mandals came into renewed focus.

It is said many local businessmen and political leaders are willing to come forward and establish industries if the state and central governments create infrastructure like road and rail connectivity, water and electricity facilities, and extending various subsidies.