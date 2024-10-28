Land Allocation to Jnafau Critical: Art Fraternity

Hyderabad: Artists and academicians are increasingly concerned over the delayed expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), a development seen as crucial for the future of arts education in Hyderabad.

With the university’s Masab Tank campus having reached its limit, the government had sanctioned 10 acres of land from Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) at Jubilee Hills to accommodate JNAFAU’s growing needs. However, strikes and protests by BRAOU employees have put this much-needed expansion on hold.

The situation has left many in the arts community worried about the impact this delay could have on future students and their professional development. The College of Fine Arts and Architecture offers programmes in architecture, photography, animation and applied art, all of which require students to engage with practical work and undertake internships.

“We need space in the heart of the city where students can access industry professionals and practice their skills,” M.V. Ramana Reddy, president of the Hyderabad Art Society and a member of JNAFAU’s executive committee, told Deccan Chronicle.

Ramana Reddy and other university officials have repeatedly appealed to the government for assistance. The Chief Minister had approved the land transfer, recognising the importance of expanding JNAFAU’s activities. However, BRAOU employees have politicised the issue, staging protests and conducting strikes to oppose the land sanction. “It is disappointing to see such opposition when the land would serve such a vital purpose for the future of arts education,” said Reddy.

He also pointed out that the digitalisation of BRAOU’s operations, combined with UGC norms that stipulate only five acres of land are required for an open university in metropolitan areas, means that BRAOU no longer needs the entire 10 acres allocated to them. “Their work has spread across various branches statewide. Meanwhile, JNAFAU, with its specialised courses, is being held back due to lack of space,” Ramana Reddy explained.

The delay is not just an administrative issue - it affects students directly. The arts disciplines require practical application and strong industry connections, both of which are hindered without adequate space. “This is about the future of our students and the entire art community in Hyderabad. We need immediate action to resolve this,” Ramana Reddy added.