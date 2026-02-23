Land Acquisition for Adilabad Airport to Begin Soon

Adilabad: Land acquisition for the proposed airport in Adilabad is set to start following clearance of the master plan by the Airports Authority of India and discussions with senior state officials.

Sources said Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah will shortly convene a meeting with MLA Payal Shankar and officials of the roads and buildings, revenue, irrigation, municipal administration, electricity and Mission Bhagiratha departments to deliberate on acquisition of around 700 acres for the project.

Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh said he and MLA Payal Shankar met Special Chief Secretary (roads, buildings and transport) Vikas Raj, Telangana civil aviation director Bharath Reddy and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Srinivasa Raju at the Secretariat on February 19 to review land acquisition procedures, technical aspects and the status of administrative sanctions.

Nagesh said officials would prepare a detailed report on the extent of government and private land available, water bodies in the vicinity, the merger of part of Anukunta village into Adilabad municipality limits, and electricity transmission lines passing through the proposed master plan area.

He said Union civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu had enquired about the status of land acquisition during a recent meeting at Tirupati, and was informed that the process was under way and that proposals would be submitted to the ministry of civil aviation.