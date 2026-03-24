Lambadas Undertake 270-Km Maha Sankalpa Padayatra

ADILABAD: Thousands of devotees of Sant Sevalal Maharaj have undertaken a ‘Maha Sankalpa padayatra’ from Kothapalli Deeksha Bhoomi in Narnoor mandal of Adilabad district to the Poharadevi temple in Washim district of Maharashtra, covering a distance of about 270 km.

The padayatra commenced on March 19, with devotees walking long distances, including during afternoon hours. Participants, largely from the Lambada community, are travelling in groups, with some carrying a pallaki bearing the image of Sant Ramarao Maharaj.

The Poharadevi temple is a prominent pilgrimage centre for the Lambada or Banjara community across the country.

The yatra, organised under the supervision of Premsingh Maharaj, includes participation of men, women and youth. Devotees are scheduled to conclude their deeksha on Sri Ramanavami on March 26.

Participants halt at designated locations during the night and resume the journey early each morning. Community leaders along the route are arranging food and accommodation facilities for the devotees.

Boath MLA Anil Jadhav appealed to community members to preserve their traditions and culture.

“Devotees believe the padayatra brings peace of mind, helps them stay away from bad habits, and fosters a sense of community,” said Ravi Nayak of Mancherial, who is participating in the padayatra for the first time.

Devotees said they participate in the yatra seeking relief from personal stress and for spiritual fulfilment. Special pujas are scheduled to be performed to Poharadevi, Sant Sevalal and Sant Ramarao Maharaj on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami.