Lambada, Banjara JAC Urges Telangana Govt To Clarify Stand On ST Status

Nalgonda: Leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Lambadi and Banjara associations on Sunday urged the state government to shed its alleged double stand on the issue of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Lambadi and Banjara communities.

Thousands of Lambadis and Banjaras participated in a massive Atmagourava (self-respect) rally held in Kothagudem, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, protesting against the demand by Koyas to delist them from the ST category. The rally, which began at the agricultural market yard in Lakshmidevapuram, passed through the bus stand and post office centre before concluding at Ambedkar’s statue.

Addressing the gathering, Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) state president Banavath Shankar Naik reminded the Koya community that the ST status was constitutionally accorded to Lambadas. He alleged that vested interests were conspiring to create division among ST communities. He further said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s meetings with both Koya and Lambada leaders had exposed his “double stand” on the issue, and he demanded that the government clarify its position.

Sevalal Banjara Association state general secretary Banothu Ramesh alleged that some political leaders were behind the Koyas’ demand for the delisting of Lambadas and Banjaras. He also claimed that funds meant for the welfare of STs were being diverted elsewhere. Stressing unity among STs, he warned that Banjaras would not remain silent in the face of injustice and would fight to protect their self-respect.