Lakhs of Muslims Celebrate Milad-Un-Nabi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Lakhs of Muslims visited mosques and dargahs to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi to mark the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. The procession for the festival is scheduled for September 14.

Junaid Quadri, member of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee said, “We cancelled the procession for the last two years to maintain communal harmony. We have assured Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that we will always place communal harmony first.”

Muslim leader Sadeq Siraj said, “We have organised an eye camp, which was open to all. Marking this festival, several charitable works have been initiated by Muslim families. The festival has also witnessed family gatherings.”

The committee mentioned that the processions across the state were planned initially, but it was postponed as it coincided with the immersion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A similar decision was taken in 2024. The committee had explained that they were preparing for grand celebrations to mark the 1,500th birth anniversary.