Lake Encroached to Ease Path to BRS Leader’s House

Hyderabad: Unfazed by the recent action against encroachments of water bodies by HYDRAA, a pathway is being constructed in the full tank level (FTL) zone of the Khajaguda lake, heading to Orion Villas, a gated community in Madhuranagar, where a top BRS leader and a former minister stays.



The pathway is being built in the guise of drainage pipeline works to prevent sewage entering into the lake. The workers at the location have stated that the pipelines are aimed at stopping drainage into Khajaguda lake.

There have already been attempts to encroach this government property earlier too.

This pathway will allow the people living in Orion Villas to have better connectivity to Nanakramguda and Khajaguda main roads.

“During the four months of rains, the rainwater is sent into the lake. After that, the gate is closed and the drainage water will be diverted out,” said a worker at the site, defending that this pathway will be used to enter and exit the gated community. Works to level the terrain were also taken up at the Orion Villas and saplings were also planted to cover up the works before these drainage works were taken up.

The construction of the pathway has sparked debate among residents and environmentalists, with many questioning whether the pathway is only for benefits the nearby gated community, which houses a top Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and a former minister.

Previously, revenue officials lodged a complaint with the Cyberabad police for laying a road encroaching 8.2 guntas of government land by private parties on government land worth Rs 500 crore to Orion Villas. The officials also erected a board warning strict action against encroachers and trespassers.