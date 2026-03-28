Lake, Civic Concerns Raised At Cantonment Meet

HYDERABAD: The need to clear pending approvals for the development of Ramannakunta came up during the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s ordinary meeting on Saturday, chaired by president Brigadier S. Rajeev. Board CEO Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, nominated member Bhanuka Narmada Mallikarjun, and other officials were present.

The meeting covered civic issues including drinking water supply, compensation for families affected by projects, and local infrastructure works. Officials discussed drilling new borewells, repairing old ones and replacing damaged motors to prevent shortages.

Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan, a special invitee, urged officials to speed up lake development approvals and said the state government was ready to build community halls if land was identified. He also asked that small traders not be burdened with high advertisement hoarding charges. The issue of elevated corridor works was discussed, with concerns over families losing homes and land. “People should not be left confused. They need clear information and proper support,” Narayanan said, calling for fair compensation.