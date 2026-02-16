Lack of Intimation on Rejected Waqf Properties on Umeed Portal to Makers

Hyderabad: With the March 3 deadline to complete the registration of Waqf properties just about a fortnight away, several mutawallis (caretakers) are clueless about why their registrations are being rejected. In fact, some mutawallis are even unaware that their submissions have failed.

As part of the Waqf properties registration, mutawallis who register the details on the Umeed portal receive an acknowledgement that their registration has been submitted. However, if the applications are rejected or are not approved by the authority concerned, no intimation is given to the mutawallis. They are only indicated that registration is under process, which actually is not. They need to log into the portal again to check the status.

This issue came to light when some mutawallis verified details on the portal. One such muttawali was S.M. Ibrahim Hussaini, who received a jolt on coming to know of the rejection of his registration of a Waqf property.

“I casually opened the portal to check if there were any changes but I was shocked to see my application rejection, without mentioning any lapses or reasons for the rejection,” Hussaini said. “There was no official communication.”

Syed Fazal Parvez, mutawalli of the Mohd Shukoor Masjid, said there is no intimation even if the notified property registration is declined.

According to Waqf Board member Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri, when makers fill in the required details and submit their applications, the portal displays the status as submitted.

“During routine verification, it has come to our notice that several applications have been rejected without any intimation. This is a serious procedural deficiency as applicants are neither informed of the rejection nor advised to rectify the deficiencies and resubmit their makers, he said.

There is a need to ensure that custodians are informed through SMS, email, or portal notification, whenever an application is rejected or requires resubmission, Quadri said. He also added that the disposal of files was slow at the CEO office, because of the official holding additional charge of the Urdu Academy, Haj Committee and Survey Commission. “The government should relieve him of the positions to focus on the Waqf Board,” Quadri said.

He said Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatuallah Hussaini was holding review meetings on Waqf properties registration.

Waqf Board member Akbar Nizamuddin alleged that the staff were not cooperating in the process. “Makers are uploading the documents but there is a delay in the checking and approval process by the staff,” he said.