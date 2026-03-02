Lack of Clarity Led to Confusion at Sharada Peetham Land: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Sunday visited Sri Sharada Peetham at Kokapet, at the centre of a controversy over land acquisition, and said that confusion arose due to lack of clarity in information, while maintaining that there was no dispute over its ownership.

During the visit, the minister inspected the Rajashyamala Ammavari temple and other ongoing construction works. He later held discussions with Peethadhipathi Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamiji.

Speaking to the media, Sridhar Babu said the land belonged to the peetham and that the issue was addressed after the facts were brought to the government’s notice. “There was no intention to create any difficulty. Once the matter came to our attention, necessary corrections were made,” he said.

Emphasising that the state government respects all religions equally, he assured support for the Peetham’s developmental and spiritual activities. He added that steps would be taken to avoid similar misunderstandings in future.

The minister alleged that certain leaders from the BJP and the BRS were attempting to politicise the issue. He reiterated that the government’s focus remained on protecting public lands from encroachment and rejected allegations that it was pursuing a “bulldozer culture.”

Referring to the proposed development at Bapu Ghat, Sridhar Babu said decisions would be taken in accordance with public opinion and urged people not to be misled by misinformation.