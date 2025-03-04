Labourer killed in hit and run case

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died in a hit and run case in Narsingi late Sunday and the police remain clueless about the identity of the driver, who had caused the accident.

According to police, the deceased K Srinivas, worked as a daily-wage labourer in a nearby private school. A native of Prakasam district, he was a resident of Vivekanadanagar in Narsingi village. He was returning home when the vehicle hit him, and he died on the spot.

Narsingi police booked a case against the unidentified driver and moved the body to OGH for postmortem. They started checking surveillance cameras. The vehicle was captured in the footage outside the residential area but its vehicle number was too blurred.