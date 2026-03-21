Labourer Beaten To Death In Drunken Brawl

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old daily labourer was killed by his co-worker in the early hours of Friday at Fatehnagar under Sanathnagar police limits, police said. The victim, Naresh, and the accused, Rohit Kumar, 40, were working in small shops along Pipeline Road and were living in the same locality.

According to police, the two consumed alcohol and later got into an argument. During the altercation, the accused picked up a stone and attacked the victim on the head and body, causing severe bleeding injuries. Naresh died on the spot. The accused fled after the incident.

Police reached the scene on receiving information, secured the area and alerted the CLUES Team. Evidence was collected and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the accused.

Private employee loses ₹67 lakh in stock scam

A 57-year-old private employee from Badangpet fell victim to a well-orchestrated online investment fraud, losing ₹67.37 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns in the stock market.

According to his complaint, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group in January linked to an investment firm. Individuals posing as company representatives convinced him to invest in stocks and IPOs through a mobile application shared via a link. Initial small deposits appeared to yield profits, which built his trust. He then began transferring large sums, ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

Fraudsters further persuaded him to invest in an IPO by offering a loan through the same app. After availing the loan, he was asked to repay inflated instalments. When he attempted to withdraw funds, they demanded additional payments under the guise of taxes and processing charges.

Suspicious, the victim tried to verify the firm’s authenticity and discovered that no such company had contacted him. By then, he had already transferred ₹67.37 lakh through multiple transactions from his bank account.

A complaint was lodged with Hyderabad cybercrime police, who registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Acts.

Man held for abetting girlfriend’s suicide

Chilkalguda police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 19-year-old girlfriend, who was found hanging at her residence in Srinivasnagar, Padmaraonagar, on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as G. Janimma and the accused as P. Jagadeesh of Musheerabad. A case was registered under BNS section 108. Investigations revealed the two were in a relationship for several months, frequently communicating over mobile phones and Instagram. Over time, Jagadeesh began suspecting her character, leading to repeated arguments, verbal abuse, and threats to expose their relationship to her family, causing her severe distress.

Officials said Jagadeesh had attempted suicide days earlier and continued harassing her after being discharged from hospital. On the morning of the incident, he visited her house, argued, and left. Minutes later, Janimma sent a photograph of her intent to end her life to a friend of the accused, but she died by suicide soon after.

Police secured digital evidence, including chat records, and seized Jagadeesh’s mobile phone. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Teacher assaulted, robbed by fake mechanic

A 42-year-old government teacher was assaulted and robbed by a man posing as an AC mechanic at her residence in Rock Hills Colony under LB Nagar police limits.

The victim, Chinthareddy Praveena Reddy, was alone with her bedridden mother-in-law in their second-floor flat when the accused knocked, claiming to be working in a neighbouring apartment. As she opened the door, he struck her on the head with a hammer and snatched her gold pusthela thaadu chain weighing 25 grams before fleeing.

On receiving a Dial 100 alert, LB Nagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to hospital. A crime team examined the scene and reviewed CCTV footage. Within 40 minutes, police identified the suspect in a nearby apartment and apprehended him.

The accused, Abrar Ahmad, 27, an Amazon employee from Chanchalguda, was taken into custody and the stolen chain recovered intact. LB Nagar ACP A. Krishnaiah visited the scene and supervised the investigation.

Wife, associate held for murder bid

A man alleged that his wife and her associate tried to kill him by ramming a car into his bike near Mekalabanda thanda in Shamshabad on Thursday.

According to police, the complainant married a 29-year-old private school teacher from Mahabubnagar in 2020. The couple had been living separately for over a year due to differences, with the woman currently staying in a hostel in Nagole.

On March 19, the complainant and his friend Kodi Naresh, 31, followed her from Uppal bus stop after suspecting her closeness with another man. She boarded an RTC bus, later alighted at Aramghar, and got into a car driven by Madhavaraju. The duo chased the vehicle up to Palamakula village.

Near Mekalabanda thanda, when the complainant confronted her, Madhavaraju allegedly reversed the car at speed, hitting their bike. Both sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Muchintal.

Police arrested the woman and Madhavaraju, recovering digital evidence, and remanded them to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Techie from Hyerabad dies by suicide

A 31-year-old man, who recently married in a twin wedding, died by suicide in Rajanna Sircilla district, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Dumpati Vinay Kumar, a resident of Ghanpur village in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district, had left his house on Ugadi and did not return. He was later found dead after allegedly jumping into the Manair river near Narmala in Gambhiraopet mandal.

Vinay Kumar was employed as a software professional in Hyderabad. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the death.

Further details are awaited.

Minor attacks mother, police complaint filed

A woman approached Borabanda police alleging she was attacked by her minor son on Wednesday.

According to her complaint, the family lives in Venture-3, Kalyan Nagar. The altercation began when the mother asked her elder son, 17, to put aside his phone and focus on studies. When she tried to snatch the device, he allegedly pushed her, causing her to fall.

Seeing this, the younger son intervened and attacked his brother. During the scuffle, the mother sustained a knife injury.

Police, however, said the complaint “is not factually accurate” and that statements of all three family members are yet to be recorded. Officials added that the woman has since sought to withdraw her complaint.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

AHTU rescues 5 victims

Cyberabad Women’s Safety Wing’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) rescued five victims and arrested five accused in two cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act during a week-long drive from March 14 to 20. In separate Juvenile Justice Act cases, nine boys were rescued and eight persons arrested. A transgender person was also apprehended during night raids.

SHE Teams carried out 113 decoy operations, caught 41 persons indulging in indecent acts, and booked 59 petty cases, while counselling several others. They also received 26 complaints from women.

Police said 20 couples were reunited through counselling sessions. In addition, awareness programmes on trafficking, cyber safety, and women’s helplines were conducted for 2,992 participants.