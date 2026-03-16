Labourer Assaulted, Robbed After Meet Through Dating App

KARIMNAGAR: Police in Karimnagar Rural mandal arrested two persons and apprehended a minor for allegedly assaulting and robbing a labourer after luring him through a social networking application.

According to circle inspector A. Niranjan Reddy, the case came to light after a 38-year-old labourer from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district lodged a complaint on March 14.

The victim was using a dating application where he connected with a person identifying himself as Jumair. On March 13, the accused allegedly invited the victim to Karimnagar on the pretext of a meeting.

The victim travelled by train to Teegalaguttapalli railway station, where one of the accused picked him up on a motorcycle and took him to a secluded bushy area near Bommakal Bypass Road. Two other accomplices later joined him.

Police said the trio allegedly assaulted the victim, threatened him with an iron rod and robbed Rs 1,500 in cash and his 5G smartphone before fleeing.

Acting on the complaint and under the supervision of ACP Vijay Kumar, police launched an investigation. Acting on specific information, a police team intercepted three suspects near Teegalaguttapalli railway station.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly confessed to the offence.

The arrested have been identified as Sayyad Abbas (alias Arbas) and Mohammed Imran Khan, both residents of Karimnagar. Police also apprehended a minor in connection with the case.

Police recovered the victim’s belongings and seized three additional mobile phones and two motorcycles from the accused. The two adults were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, while the minor was processed under the Juvenile Justice Act.